Identity Of Couple That Died In Ore Sagamu Accident Pictures That Went Viral Disclosed

The identity of the couple involved in a ghastly accident along the Ore Sagamu expressway on Monday has been disclosed.The picture of the vehicle, a Lexus SUV with the registration KTU 141 FX.According to a social media post sent to CKN News, the couple were from they are from Uruagu village in Nnewi North Local Government of Anambra State.They were returning from the village after the Christmas and New Year celebration when they ran into a stationary truck.The couple died instantly while their injured children are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.