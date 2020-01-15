I Was Almost Killed Because Of Adams Oshiomhole...Edo Deputy Gov

Published:

Share This

Edo state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday said he and other members of his family were almost killed while he was trying to save the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, from being impeached by lawmakers as the state governor. Shaibu disclosed this after he received an award as the Midwest Tempo Magazine ‘Man of the Year,’ for his contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and the development of Edo state.He charged the people of Edo State to support Governor Godwin Obaseki’s efforts aimed at redefining governance to improve the lives of residents. “I was brutalised for Comrade Oshiomhole. I laid down my life for him; threw my family through the fence for safety when I was attacked for his sake.“My hands were stitched after I was attacked on the floor of the State House of Assembly to save him from being impeached in his first and second terms in office,” He wondered why Oshiomhole wants to stand against Governor Obaseki’s second term bid, saying he once told him that he believes in second term as first term is never enough for someone to make a difference. “I remember Oshiomhole once told me he believes in second term, as four years is not enough for someone to make a difference.Edo people listened to him and the party gave him an overwhelming consensus, which made him emerge as the party’s candidate, leading to his victory in the election,” he said. “Obaseki is positively transforming the state through his people-oriented policies that have birthed programmes like Edo State Basic Education Transformation (EdoBEST), Edo State Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), and the Edo Oil Palm programme in the agricultural sector.“He has made giant strides, which now position our state as an investment destination. “The governor is doing well and needs our support physically and our prayers spiritually,” Shaibu said. Earlier, the publisher of Midwest Tempo Magazine, Comrade Emeka Ogbeide, commended the deputy governor for the role he played in ensuring Nigeria’s returned to democracy, as well as his support to the governor in developing the state. Ogbeide, described the deputy governor as a true reflection of a leader that has the interest of the people at heart, calling on Edo youths to emulate him.