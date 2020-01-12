How Female Youth Corper Bolufemi Committed Suicide In Enugu

Published:

The Enugu State Police Command on Saturday confirmed that a serving National Youth Service Corp member in the state, Motunrayo Bolufemi, committed suicide.It was gathered that Bolufemi, a Batch C corps member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, took her life on Friday when she allegedly drank a substance suspected to be sniper.The corp member, who hailed from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University formally called Kogi State University.Our correspondent learnt that Bolufemi had before killing herself dropped a suicide note that read, “I did this because I see nothing worth living for in this world.”Confirming the alleged suicide, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, described the incident as unfortunate.Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police in a text message to our correspondent, said, “The incident has to do with the taking of sniper by one Motunrayo Bolufemi, a female corps member from Kogi State serving at Girls High School, Ibeagwa-Aka, Igboeze South LGA. She was later rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed her dead.