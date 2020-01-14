Live From Owerri:Mixed Reaction Trails Supreme Court's Verdict As Hope Uzodinma Speaks On Judgment

Published:

There were mixed feelings in Imo state on Tuesday as the Supreme Court declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state. While most residents of Owerri, the state capital, rejoiced, others were in pensive mood over the judgement.At the Imo Government House, all the gates were securely locked immediately the verdict was given, as heavily armed security personnel prevented people from going in, but were only allowing people out of the premises.A lady who worked in the protocol department openly wept outside the State House as she could not be consoled while jubilant youths converged on the drinking joint by Rockview Hotel, Owerri to celebrate the news. The streets of Owerri became immediately emptied as people feared likely commotion and stayed indoors.Meanwhile the newly-declared governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has said that his stolen mandate has been restored by the Supreme Court. Uzodinma, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Declan Emelumba, said that he had always had confidence in the judiciary.“Yes today, my mandate given to me by the people of Imo state has been restored by the highest court in the land. This meant that the victory given to me by the people, but denied me, has been restored. I give glory and thanks to God Almighty,” Uzodinma said. Emelumba said that the new governor will arrive Imo state tomorrow and will address the people immediately.