Hope Uzodinma Orders Probe Of Ohakim, Okorocha, Ihedioha

The newly-inaugurated governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has ordered an investigation into the administrations of three former governors of the state. They are Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and his immediate-predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha. Uzodinma gave the order in his inaugural speech immediately he was sworn-in.He also ordered the Accountant General of the state to forward to him within four days from Wednesday, a comprehensive financial status of the state from May 29, 2010, till date. He also ordered all Permanent Secretaries of all the ministries in the state to within the same period forward to him the status of all the contracts awarded and the immediate stoppage of payment of all ongoing contracts in the state.He said that his administration was anchored on rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery. While stating that he had forgiven those he said conspired to “rob me of hard-earned victory”, Uzodinma said that he will revive the state and make it work again. He said that the judiciary demonstrated huge bravery by declaring him the duly elected governor of the state.