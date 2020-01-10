Harmattan:Foreign Airlines Divert Lagos-Bound Flights To Accra, Cotonou

Published:

There is no immediate end in sight to the massive flights disruptions triggered by inclement weather conditions across the country as some foreign airlines diverted their Lagos-bound flights to neighbouring countries.The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA) yesterday confirmed the diversion of British Airways and Air France flights to Accra and Cotonou respectively, on Tuesday.But when contacted yesterday, the Regional Manager, West Africa of British Airways (BA), Mr Kola Olayinka said the diversion was ‘’ weather related and about the instrument landing system available at MM Airport.’’He however said the BA flight ‘’landed and departed okay last (Wednesday) night.’’ Similarly, passengers on the domestic routes have continued to experience disruptions in travel plans since the commencement of the harmattan season accompanied by haze and fog which blurred visibility for aircraft landing and take-off in the last few days. President of NATCA, Abayomi Agoro in a statement lamented the turn of event, urging the appropriate agencies to upgrade navigational aids especially at the MMIA which is the busiest airport in the country.