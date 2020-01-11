Full List Of 18 Professors Vying To Be Next VC Of ABU

Eighteen professors have been shortlisted for screening for consideration into the position of Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU). The current VC, Professor Ibrahim Garba is expected to round off his tenure in April
The University governing board last year launched a search for a prospective VC to fill the vacuum that would be created by the exit of the current
Below is the list of the shortlisted applicants:
1. Professor Lawal Saidu, Veterinary Medicine
2. Professor Doknan Decent Danjuma Shemi, from Jos
3. Professor Musa Hassan, Pharmacy
4. Professor Sadiq Zubairu Abubakar, NAERLS
5. Professor Ezzedeen M. Abdulrahman, Pharmacy
6. Professor Abdullahi Mohammed, Pathology
7. Professor Kabiru Bala, Building
8. Professor Zakari Mohammed, Library Science
9. Professor Kabir Sabitu
10. Professor Isa Marte Hussaini
11. Professor Abdullahi A. Umar
12. Professor Ibrahim Musa Umar
13. Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo
14. Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi
15. Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta
16. Professor Idris Isa Funtua
17. Professor Sani Ahmed Miko
18. Professor Nuhu Mohammed Jamo
It was learnt that Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta has withdrawn his consent to contest.
