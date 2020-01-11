Full List Of 18 Professors Vying To Be Next VC Of ABU

Published:

Share This

Eighteen professors have been shortlisted for screening for consideration into the position of Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU). The current VC, Professor Ibrahim Garba is expected to round off his tenure in AprilThe University governing board last year launched a search for a prospective VC to fill the vacuum that would be created by the exit of the currentBelow is the list of the shortlisted applicants:1. Professor Lawal Saidu, Veterinary Medicine2. Professor Doknan Decent Danjuma Shemi, from Jos3. Professor Musa Hassan, Pharmacy4. Professor Sadiq Zubairu Abubakar, NAERLS5. Professor Ezzedeen M. Abdulrahman, Pharmacy6. Professor Abdullahi Mohammed, Pathology7. Professor Kabiru Bala, Building8. Professor Zakari Mohammed, Library Science9. Professor Kabir Sabitu10. Professor Isa Marte Hussaini11. Professor Abdullahi A. Umar12. Professor Ibrahim Musa Umar13. Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo14. Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi15. Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta16. Professor Idris Isa Funtua17. Professor Sani Ahmed Miko18. Professor Nuhu Mohammed JamoIt was learnt that Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta has withdrawn his consent to contest.