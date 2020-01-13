FRSC Honours Wole Olaniran With DCM Rank At Valedictory Ceremony

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC} on Wednesday at its headquarters in Abuja, officially decorated one of its finest officers, Wole Olaniran, with a new rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, as he proceeds on his terminal leave ahead of retirement on February 22, 2020.Olaniran who was recently promoted from the rank of an ACM {Assistant Corps Marshal} to DCM, was accorded the honour of being decorated with his new rank by the FRSC Board Chairman, Malam Bukhari Bello, with assistance from his {Olaniran’s}wife, Mrs. Olabisi Olaniran.The FRSC also held a valedictory ceremony for Olaniran who is retiring as the Corps Legal Adviser at a ceremony presided over by the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi.One of the highpoints of the valedictory honour was the presentation of a plaque to Olaniran by the Corps Marshal.Described as amiable, hard-working and intelligent, the retiring DCM had at different times held various positions of responsibility in the corps, where our sources say he discharged his duties commendably.Some of the positions he held include the Sector Commander, Kwara and Plateau States sector commands; Zonal Commanding Officer, Lagos, Benin, Osogbo and Yola; and the Principal Staff Officer to the Corps Marshal.Olaniran also served as Zonal Legal Officer in Lagos and Benin and was at a time the Deputy Director (Legal).Source:Sun