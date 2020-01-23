Former AGF Mohammed Adokie Finally Arraigned In Court

Published:

The immediate past Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke on Wednesday arrived the Gwagwalada Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for his arraignment.However, when the case was called, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lead prosecuting, Bala Sanga, told the court that the commission had only served the charges on the fifth to the seventh defendants – Nigeria Agip Exploration, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited, and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited.He said the commission had not served the second defendant, Aliyu Abubakar, because he was on the run and was only arrested Wednesday morning.Justice Kutigi adjourned the hearing till Thursday by 2:00 pm.The EFCC had earlier filed 12 counts against Mr Adoke, Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, as well as Malabu Oil and Gas Limited.Others listed on the charge sheet are Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited, and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited.The charges were filed against the former minister for the role he allegedly played in the controversial Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245, otherwise known as Malabu oil scam.Source:Channels