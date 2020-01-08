Eyinna Nwigwe: Highest Selling Nollywood Actor in The Last Decade Stars In "Dear Affy"

Published:

Share This

Following the release of the highest-grossing Nollywood movies of the last Decade by Nigeria's top film distributor, Film One, Nollywood actor, Eyinna Nwigwe emerges the highest selling Nollywood actor of the decade having featured in the highest-grossing movies of the decade such as Wedding Party 1, Wedding Party2, Living in Bondage and the likes, promises to increase the numbers in 2020 with “Dear Affy” movie set for Cinemas February 14, 2020.Eyinna featured in the highest-grossing movie of the decade Wedding Party 1 where he played the role of Nonso Onwuka which grossed the sum of N452,000,000 followed by the second highest-grossing movie of the decade Wedding Party 2 where he played the same role of Nonso Onwuka which grossed N435,000,000. He ended the decade with a feature in the Eight highest-grossing movie of the decade, Living in Bondage the sequel directed by Ramsey Nouah where he played Obinna Omego which is currently grossing N141,000,000.The actor who is well known for his exceptional role interpretation skill has proven he has what it takes to stay in the industry and has promised to bring his magic to 2020’s most anticipated movie, “Dear Affy” directed by entertainment and media entrepreneur, Samuel Olatunji (Bigsam) where he played the role Michael and starred alongside superstars such as Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Williams Uchemba, Odunlade Adekola, Chiwetalu Agu, Jide Kosoko, Ali Nuhu, Bimbo Ademoye and the likesIn an interview with Ebuka on Rubbin Minds, he said “it comes naturally for me, because like I said I live life on my terms, I am not boxed into set standards or how you operate, I go how I feel and I feel originality is key and it comes from self-expression…so yes, talent is not enough anymore, it is just like how love isn’t enough for a relationship, you know the time has changed, dynamics has changed…Talent is still core but it takes more than talent to be seen and appreciated”Eyinna Nwigwe is definitely someone to look out for in the new decade as he starts his decade with the most anticipated movie of 2020, “Dear Affy” directed by Samuel Olatunji which promises to be the highest-grossing movie Nollywood will ever see in recent times.The actor took to his Instagram page regarding 2020’s most anticipated movie, he wrote “We start from #Feb14 when @dearaffy will hit the cinemas. Let’s start right, let’s start TOGETHER. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT OVER THE YEARS.”