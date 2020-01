Published:

The founder of Adoration Ministry, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka was today mobbed by an enthusiastic crowd as he made his way into Government House for the swearing-in of the new governor of the State, Hope UzodinmaRev. Father Ejike Mbaka, who had predicted that Senator Uzodinma will emerge as governor of the state, was among those who were present at the event.The priest had drawn a large crowd upon his arrival as many swarmed his car praising him for his prediction.