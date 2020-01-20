Emeka Ihedioha:Protest in Imo,Abia,Gombe,Anambra,Taraba etc Over Supreme Court's Judgment

Published:

Hundreds of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party in some states across the nation are currently staging a protest against the supreme court ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.The protesters carrying placards with various inscriptions could be seen calling on the leadership of the Supreme Court to immediately take a judicial review of the judgment and make a quick reversal in the best interest of the people.Some described the supreme court judgment as an anomaly that does not reflect the true desires of Imo voters during the 2019 governorship elections.The protests are currently taking place in Abia, Imo, Anambra, Taraba, Gombe and some other states of the federation.