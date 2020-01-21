Dear Affy :New Character Posters Revealed as Movie Nears Premiere Date

Published:

With just 25 days left to the premiere the much-anticipated movie ‘Dear affy’, Movie director, Samuel Olatunji is popularly known as ‘Bigsam’ has unveiled new character posters for the casts of the movie ‘Dear Affy’.’The new posters which he described as ‘‘bedazzling and captivating in unique ways’’ was revealed through the ‘Dear Affy’s Instagram page on Tuesday, 21st of January 2020 and will immediately subsequently be up on all other social media platforms online.Much to the excitement of fans and well-wishers of ‘dear affy”, the new posters will feature prominent casts and stars of the movie like the talented musician and entertainer, Teni entertainer, who recently received the award for the best new artist. The ‘billionaire song” crooner plays the role of ‘little angel’ in the movie, ‘dear affy’ much to the delight of her fans and supporters.Also, the new posters features famous classy acts like Toyin Abraham who recently got married last year to fellow actor Kola Ajeyemi. The ‘alakada’ diva plays the role of ‘Temi the blogger’. Also featuring in the new posters is famed comedian and actor, Odunlade Adekola who plays the role of ‘Capo skillachi’.Bigsam also added “The movie ‘dear affy’ is gradually shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the year in the movie industry and I am proud of all movie casts and how they interpreted their various roles and as for these new posters, they are extremely pleasurable to the eyes and I expect everyone to be as thrilled and excited as I am about these posters! Everyone will love it!’’Other exciting acts in the newly unveiled character posters include Bimbo Ademoye who plays the role of ‘Tochi’, Enyinna Nwigwe who plays the role of ‘Michael’ and is also one of the lead characters in the movie. Also Kehinde Bankole who holds the major role features in the posters as ‘affy’The movie will premiere on the 9th of February,2020 and will hit the cinemas and silver screens on the 14th of February 2020