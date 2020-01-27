Court To Rule On Ex AGF Adokie's Bail Application 30th January

Published:

Justice A.I. Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja on Monday, January 27, 2020 adjourned hearing on the trial of former attorney-general and minister of Justice, Muhammed Bello Adoke and others to Thursday, January 30, 2020 for ruling on their bail applications.Adoke, (first defendant), along with six others were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, January 23, 2020 before Justice Kutigi on amended 42-count charges, to which they pleaded not guilty, thus setting the stage for their trial.At today’s sitting, prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga told the court that the matter was for the hearing of the defendant’s bailing application, following which counsel to Adoke, Mike Ozekhome SAN informed the court that the defence has filed application for Adoke’s bail.