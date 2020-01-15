Court Discharges Naira Marley Of Car Theft

Published:

A Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Tinubu area of Lagos Island on Tuesday struck out the car theft charge filed by the Police against Nigerian music sensation, Azeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, his two brothers and cousin.At the resumed hearing of the case today, Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias dismissed the suit after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant, Mr Adelekan Ademola, and the four defendants. Naira Marley alongside his two brothers – Idris Fashola (18) and Babatunde Fashola (24) – and their cousin, Kunle Obere (22), were facing a four-count charge bothering on conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.Naira Marley was absent in court today when the case was dismissed by the Magistrate, though the other defendants were in attendance.