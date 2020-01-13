Controversial Nigerian Pastor Challenges Native Doctors,Vows To Ressurect 2 Dead People CKN NIGERIA Published: January 13, 2020 Controversial man of God, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere alias Odumeje has thrown up another challenge The Prophet who calls himself the melting iron, liquid metal,lion, Odumeje etc and noted for slamming people on the floor in a recent video https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2751379838247477&id=100001264624425 boasted he will raise two people from the dead during the contest. In the video, he asked them (native doctors ) to pick a venue (stadium ) for an epic spiritual battle. Categories: slider Society Share This
