Controversial Nigerian Pastor Challenges Native Doctors,Vows To Ressurect 2 Dead People

Controversial man of God, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere alias Odumeje has thrown up another challenge

The Prophet who calls himself the melting iron, liquid metal,lion, Odumeje etc and noted for slamming people on the floor in a recent video


 boasted he will raise two people from the dead during the contest.

In the video, he asked them (native doctors ) to pick a venue (stadium ) for an epic spiritual battle.


