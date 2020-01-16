CKN News Visits Apapa Oshodi Expressway Reconstruction Site,Commends Level Of Work (Pictures)

Published:

Share This

CKN News took out time today to assess the level of work at the ongoing reconstruction work on the Oshodi Oshodi Apapa Expressway being personally funded by Africa's richest man in partnership with the Federal Government.Our tour started from Ogudu through Oworonshoki, Gbagada, Anthony, Oshodi, Aswani, Iyana Isolo, Ilasamaja, Toyota down to Mile 2 and detour back through the same route terminating at the old tollgate 7up.CKN News could not visit Apapa where all it startedFrom what we saw, work is in full force, some portions of the roads have been laid.The depth of the layers of the road (thickness) is unbelievable, and it is 100% cement/concrete not tarred.At completion, that road will definitely be one of the best in the country and its durability is ensured.The gutters being constructed alongside the road will make it last for decadesThe construction from what CKN News noticed is being handled by HITECH.Kudos to Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the FG for the fantastic job done so far.We weren't told the completion period