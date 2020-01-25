Breaking :Christian Girl Leah Sheribu Delivers Baby Boy For Boko Haram Commander
Published: January 25, 2020
Leah was delivered of the baby a few weeks ago following her forceful marriage to a top Boko Haram commander, according to a reliable source close to the terror group.
The source said Leah, who refused to renounce her Christian faith, was forced to accept Islam before being married to a top commander of the terror group.
Leah was among dozens of girls seized from a school in Yobe State by Boko Haram fighters two years ago.
Source:Saharareporters
