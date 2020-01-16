Buhari Nominates IMF Executive Director As New CBN Deputy Governor
Published: January 16, 2020
Dr. Obiora holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, a Masters in Economics from the University of Ibadan, and a Doctorate in Monetary and International Economics, also from the University of Ibadan.
A statement issued on Thursday by the Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the nominee is currently an Alternate Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, United States of America.
