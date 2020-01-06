Britain's Most Prolific Rapist Sentenced To Life In Prison For 159 Sexual Offenses

Published:

Share This

Britain's most prolific rapist has been sentenced to life in prison, after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting 48 different men at his apartment in Manchester over the course of more than a decade.Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty of 159 counts of sexual offenses against 48 different men, and must serve 30 years before he is considered for release.Once there he would drug them, then film himself raping them while they slept. Police found evidence linking him to assaults against as many as 190 different people. They said victims were often unaware they had been assaulted.Sinaga's attacks only came to light in 2017, when a victim woke up and fought him off before going to the police. Police believed he had been carrying out similar attacks for 12 years by that point.He was found guilty in four separate trials, the details of which can only now be published."Reynhard Sinaga is the most prolific rapist in British legal history," Ian Rushton, North West Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, said. "His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught."Sinaga's unthreatening demeanour duped these young men -- many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay -- into thinking this monster was a Good Samaritan," he added."But once back at his flat he used victims as objects purely for his own gratification -- then appears to have derived further twisted pleasure from re-watching his films in court and putting victims through the trauma of giving evidence."Source:CNN