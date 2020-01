Published:

Share This

In a Gestapo manner, two plain cloth army personnel and a soldier in army uniform with assault rifle have just arrested Omirin Olatunji,a Daily Trust reporter.The army personnel came into the NUJ Press Centre with AK 47 .He was dragged into a waiting Fold Focus light blue car at about 4:40 pm ,handcuffed and taken to 7 Division of the Nigeria Army.The Army high command is yet to react to his arrest and reasons for his arrest as at the time of going to press