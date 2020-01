Published:

scene of the explosion

Many people are feared dead as a gas explosion rocks Sabon-Tasha area of KadunaAccording to CKN News eye witness at the scene of the incident Anche Cornelius Uyah, the cause of the incident which occurred at about 4pm today is yet to be ascertained.Several charred bodies of the victims are being pulled out from the rubbles.The Kaduna State The commissioner of internal security, Samuel Aruwan is currently at the scene of the incidentMore details later