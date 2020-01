Published:

Borno Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday swore-in Chief Kesta Ogualili from Anambra State, and Alhaji Yusuf Alao from Oyo State, plus 24 others as special advisers. Chief Ogualili, a Nigerian of Ibo extraction hails from Dunukofia Local Government Area, while Alao is Yoruba from Ogbomosho Local Government Area.Zulum had on January 9 appointed both men who have lived in the state for many years and have been active loyalists of the APC. The appointments included additional 24 persons.The Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur represented Governor Zulum at the swearing-in of the 26 advisers. ADV