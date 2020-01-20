APC Chieftains Attack Fayemi Over Comments On Party's Survival After Buhari

Published:

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi is under attack in the southwest over his remarks that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may collapse after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Some chieftains of the APC in Lagos who spoke with our correspondent yesterday believe that is Fayemi’s opinion, saying the stakeholders of the party should not lose sleep over the statement. Fayemi had in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust said if President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as “the single unifying force” completes his tenure and the party was not restructured to be more inclusive than it is presently, the party may cease to exist after his (Buhari’s) exit.Reacting, a chieftain of the APC in Lagos and Coordinator of Tinubu 2023 Not Negotiable (TNN), Kunle Okunola urged members of the party not to lose sleep over the statement, describing Fayemi as a “spoiler.”He said people should ignore him even as he expressed confidence that the party would witness a successful transfer of power from one region to another, reiterating that the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains the most qualified and competent candidate to take over from Buhari. “He came in through the same APC. Anybody talking about the destruction of the process that made him is a spoiler. He is a beneficiary of the same party.“My opinion is that people should not lose sleep over Fayemi’s statement. He is saying this because he wants to run for President. I think people should ignore any soothsayer predicting doom in the party. Those politicians who are seeing vision through their stomachs and selfish interest,” he said. Also speaking, another chieftain, Moshood Salvador said Fayemi was merely expressing his opinion, “and he is entitled to it.” He said: “As far as I am concerned, that is to the best of his knowledge and he should give us reason for saying that.He has never been a party man before. He doesn’t know how a party is run. These are half-baked politicians and that is just his opinion.” The Publicity Secretary of APC in Lagos, Hon. Seye Oladejo also reiterated that Fayemi was entitled to his opinion as a prominent player in APC. “One thing that is certain is that even if per chance the APC collapses, the progressive family as symbolized by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will remain intact and will continue to enjoy the confidence of the people through landmark achievements at the various levels of political opportunities,” he said.