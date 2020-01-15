Amotekun:Falana ,Agbakoba Fault AGF,Back South West Governors

Published:

Share This

Former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and activist lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) have reacted to the declaration of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that Operation Amotekun outfit launched last week by the Southwest governors is illegal.The SANs said that the South West governors have done no wrong with the formation of Amotekun.They said they do not have to consult with the Attorney General of the Federation before taking security measures to protect their States.They spoke on Wednesday at the 16th Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) Annual Lecture/ Symposium (Fawehinmiism) organized by Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja Branch and held at Oranmiyan Hall, Airport Hotel, Ikeja.“No one has the power to overrun the constitution.“What they are doing is not policing but security measures.“The Inspector-General of Police was involved when they started but I don’t know what happened and he backed out. Maybe they had a re-think“We all need to have the Gani spirit. Maybe, the association of Attorney Generals would need to go to court on the matter to determine who is wrong”, Agbakoba said.Falana added that the governors by establishing ‘operation Amotekin’ are just protecting and securing their people in line with the constitution.He remarked that the only prohibition against any group in section 22 of the constitution which said nobody shall set up a military wing.