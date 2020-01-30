Amotekun :South East Set To Float Its Security Outfit

Published:

The south eastern zone is set to inaugurate its own security outfit weeks after the launch of Amotekun in the South West - Governor Dave Umahi says the federal government is already aware of this move -The governor maintains that part of the tasks before the security agency with be to tackle attacks by suspected herdsmen A security body in the design of the now controversial Amotekun in the South West is set to be inaugurated in the South East, the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has hinted. Umahi said the creation of the outfit is at the end stage of planning to ensure it kicks off with effective operation.Umahi, who chairs the South East governors’ forum, said this on Wednesday, January 29, when he met with Major General Lasisi Adegboye, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.Engineer Umahi lamented incessant attacks by suspected herdsmen on parts of the South East and said the security agency is partly created to tackle this and ensure peace in the zone. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/1297701-amotekun-south-east-governors-create-security-outfit.html