Aminu Tambuwal Takes Over As PDP Governors Forum Chairman

The newly appointed Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said the Forum would work with the National Working Committee (NWC) to strengthen the party and deepen democracy in the country.Tambuwal is taking over from Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state whose tenure as Chairman of the Forum would elapse in two weeks time. Speaking during the opening session of the 88th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja, Tambuwal said the Forum would have a common agenda towards ensuring the growth of the party.Tambuwal pledged that the governors would also ensure that the party’s programmes and manifesto was implemented in their respective states, adding that they would support the party in its drive for membership and development