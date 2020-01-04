Adams Oshiomhole Is The Brain Behind Buhari's Alleged 3rd Term Agenda..PDP

Published:

Share This

The war of words between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the third term continued as the PDP has accused the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole of masterminding the APC third term discourse in the public space.The national chairman of APC had earlier accused the PDP of being the brain behind third term as it was President Olusegun Obasanjo elected on the platform of PDP that attempted a failed third term agenda.Answering questions from State House reporters after leading members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on a New Year visit to the president, Oshiomhole said contrary to the criticism of Buhari’s New Year message, which reassured Nigerians that he would not seek a third term in office, such a repeated denial was necessary because the earlier attempt by a former president for a third term remained in the sub-conscious of Nigerians.He accused the former president, elected on the platform of the PDP of emptying the treasury to pursue his third term agendaBut PDP in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan further counselled Oshiomhole to desist from going to the Presidential Villa to push the impossible as such would not save him from the axe of suspension dangling over his political head or his inescapable prosecution over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of Edo State resources while he was governor of that state.PDP further noted that such mission to the Villa, like the one Oshiomhole made Thursday, would also not save the APC from fizzling before 2023, as even alluded to by President Muhammadu Buhari in his apprehensions about the gloomy future of the APC.According to the spokesperson of PDP, “Mr. Oshiomhole should therefore stop sounding like a broken brass in his attempt to launder a failed merchandise.“Of course, Nigerians need not be reminded, of the exit date of an administration that has caused them so much pains, abused our law, trampled on their rights and undermined our electoral process,” PDP stated.The main opposition party said that it would interest Oshiomhole to know that if anything, Nigerians were already counting days for May 29, 2023, when the APC and the Buhari administration would be consigned to the dustbin of history.Oshiomhole, PDP said should therefore accept the fact that Nigerians had moved ahead towards 2023 and that the APC was not in their equation.