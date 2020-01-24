Actors Guild Of Nigeria Set For 9th Biannual Lecture,Appoints 37 Special Advisers

Published:

The Nigerian Actors umbrella body, Actors Guild of Nigeria has rolled out its activities for the year 2020.This was unveiled at a Press Conference held in Lagos on Thursday and addressed by its President Mr Emeka Rollas.Two major events have been lined up for the first quarter of the year according to him.These are the unveiling and formal launch of the guild's first movie scheduled to be unveiled in Abuja in February depicting the Nigerian Army's fight against insurgency as well as the 9th Inauguration Lecture and Honors Nite which will feature a lecture with the theme " The Strategic Role of Nollywood In the Nigerian Economy”The event is slated to take place at Ladi Kwali Hall of the Sheraton Hotel Abuja on 11th March 2020.The President also used the occasion to enumerate some of the achievements recorded by the guild so far after its election in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in October 2019.Some of these include the collaborative efforts with similar Associations in US, Canada and the United Kingdom.The highlight of the event attended by top Nollywood actors like BOT Chairman of AGN Ifeanyi Dike, Ejike Asiegbu, Zack Orji, Sunny Mcdon W, Emma Oguguah, Ronnie Diko, Monalisa Chinda Coker, Chairman of Lagos State Branch of AGN was the appointment of 37 Special Advisers to the President of the Guild.This is the unedited address by the President of the Guild Emeka RollasPRESENTATION OF THE NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF THE ACTORS GUILD OF NIGERIA, EJEZIE EMEKA ROLLAS AT THE A PRESS BRIEFING ON THURSDAY, January 23, 2020, AT OJEZ CHINESE RESTAURANT, SURULERE LAGOS,ProtocolsI bring you warm greetings from the BOT, National Executives and Members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.It is a great pleasure to brief you today on the activities of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.This is our first official briefing after the peaceful and highly successful election in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on 31st October 2019.I wish to use this opportunity to thank you, members, of the fourth estate of the realm for the massive coverage of the National election and other AGN activities.The election produced credible men and women of repute saddled with the task of charting new course for our Guild.I am proud to inform you that total peace has finally returned to our Guild; this peace was characterized by the leadership quality of the Government of National Unity headed by my humble self.The peace has thrown more challenges on the present elected National Executive members as a lot of work has to be done to regain the lost glory and reposition our noble Guild.The initial major challenges are to upgrade the welfare of members, create rare opportunities, improve capacity and skills development, articulate internal relationships to enhance full reconciliation and healing, encourage contractual practices and generally improve the livelihoods of our members while making the future of our industry more sustainable.I spent most part of the end of last year in Los Angeles, New York, Nevada in USA to discuss partnership arrangement with relevant agencies and institution in pursuit of creating opportunities as well as capacity development for our members.I equally made similar visit to the British Equity.We are currently profiling our talents to major international casting agencies in UK, USA and CANADA for possible international engagements.It is in line with these efforts in reposition our noble Guild that made us invite you gentlemen of the Press here today, to update you on the latest activities of the National Executive Committee.In our quest to provide opportunities for our members to thrive, we went into partnership with the Army to produce an advocacy film on the activities of the Nigerian Army especially in confronting insurgency and other security challenges facing our country.I also wish to inform you that we are also organizing a lecture to inaugurate the 9th National Executive Committee.The lecture tagged, “9th Inauguration Lecture and Honors Nite” will feature a lecture with a theme The Strategic Role of Nollywood in the Nigerian Economy”There will be investiture of new National patrons, recognition awards to supporters of our profession and honor our veterans, those who have contributed immensely to the development of our Guild.The event is slated to take place at Ladi Kwali Hall of the Sheraton Hotel Abuja on 11th March 2020.All these events are geared towards making bold statement that Actors Guild of Nigeria is back to its enviable position of being the voice and vision of the industry.Also in our determined efforts to improve the health of our members, I am proud to announce to you that AGN is currently working assiduously to engage Axa Mansard as the official Health Management Scheme, HMO.Finally, I would like to use this opportunity to announce members of my kitchen cabinet.SAs APPOINTMENT LIST1. CHIEF OF STAFF…. IFEOMA OKEKE-OZZOUDE2. SPECIAL ADVISER ON INTERNATIONAL TRAVELS… AGILITY ONWURAH3. DIRECTOR INTERNATIONAL AFFILIATIONS… SEGUN ARINZE4. PRESIDENTIAL ADVISTER ON GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS… HON. DESMOND ELIOTT5. DIRECTOR MEMBERSHIP AND ETHICS… BOB MANUEL UDOKWU6. SENIOR SPECIAL ADVISER ON INTER-GUILDS RELATIONS…FRANK DALLAS7. SENIOR SPECIAL ADVISER on SEXUAL HARRASMENT…RONNIE DIKKO9. SPECIAL ADVISER AGN (UK)… Uche ODOPUTA10. SPECIAL ADVISER AGN(EUROPE) IKEH EKEMEZIE11. SPECIAL ADVISER AGN DIASPORA AFFAIRS(CANADA)…BROWNEY IGBOEGWU12. SPECIAL ADVISER ON PLANNING & STRATEGY…EMEKA ENYIOCHA13. SPECIAL ASSISTANT ON EVENT & SOCIAL ACTIVITIES…COL UDOFIA14. SPECIAL ASSISTANT ON PROTOCOL & LOGISTICS…IJEOMA15. PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER ON EVENTS & SOCIAL ACTIVITES…UCHE ELENDU16. PRESIDENTIAL ASSISTANT SOUTH SOUTH…PAM SYLIVA SIKPO17. PRESIDENTIAL ASSISTANT SOUTH WEST…KEMI ADEKOMI18. PRESIDENTIAL ASSISTANT SOUTH EAST…BROWN ENE19. PRESIDENTIAL ASSISTANT NORTH WEST…. MICHAEL YUSUF MICHAEL20. PRESIDENTIAL ASSISTANT NORTH CENTRAL/NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AFFAIRS…PAMELA PETERS21. SSA ON MILITARY RELATIONS/ GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES…STEVE EBOH22. SSA ON POLICE RELATIONS… DORIS OGALA:23. PRESIDENTIAL SPOKENMAN…SAM ANOKAM :24. Presidential TECHINCAL ASSISTANTS1. STANLEY OTULAKA, 081330270022. ANIMASHAUN OLA, 0906952652825. SAPECIAL ASSISTANT ON GENERAL DUTIES: STELLA CHIOMA UDEZE:26. SPECIAL ADVISER ON SPECIAL PROJECTS: DON PEDRO AGANBI27. Presidential PROJECT CONULTANT: VICTOR AGIH:28. SPECIAL ADVICER ON GENDER ISSUES: INEM JOY PETER29. Presidential Assistant Home Affairs: Chinedu Ikeagwuonu30. Presidential Adviser on Sports and Administration Ahiedu Gabriel Songito31. Special Adviser on African Union Matters: Empire Iweha32. Presidential Adviser on United Nations Issues: Rosabel Ifibiokhai33. Special Adviser on Insurance and HMO: DAN CHRIS EBIE34. Special Adviser on Conflict Resolution: Remy Ohajianya35. Special Adviser on Climate Change: Cajethan Ugwuegbu36. Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs: Mirabel Etuk37. Special Adviser on Visa Protocols: Nicholas AnyPRESIDENTIAL ONLINE MEDIA TEAM.1. Confidence Eriaki2. Theresa Moses3. Kea Adams4. PRINCE EAKUMO,5. Ejiofor Ozioma Ijele;Today is a particularly happy one for me, as the dreams and vision I have for the progress of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has begun to manifest positively.Thank you and God bless you all.