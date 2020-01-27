Abia Youths Kills Man For Shooting Wife To Death (Viewers Dictretion Advised )

Published:

A man has shot his wife, a mother of 6 (3 boys & 3 girls) to death in Abia community of Nkporo,The man, Mr Kalu Ilum of Etitiama Nkporo, Abia deputy Governor's hometown, shot his wife, Chichi dead around 7am today and angry youths burnt him to death and destroyed his house.He reportedly shot his wife twice and then jumped into a well. He was cajoled to come out of the well and was later set on fire.He had been threatening to kill his wife. When the wife's relations tried to settle their differences, he allegedly told them he would shoot her and nothing will happen. The wife wanted to divorce him due to domestic abuse but he swore to kill her if she tries it.