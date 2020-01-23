23 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Given Mass Burial In Plateau

Published:

Many could not hold back the tears as 23 bodies killed in last Sunday’s attack by suspected herdsmen in Kwatas community of Bokkos local government area, Plateau State, were given a mass burial yesterday in the community.Women, children and the aged mourned as they watched their loved ones being laid into the mass grave at about 2:00 p.m. Dressed in black, sympathizers, made up of women, children, young people and the aged, had gathered at Luna Mortuary in Bokkos town to bid farewell to their loved ones.A community youth leader, John Akans, confirmed that 23 bodies were laid into the mass grave. “The mass burial has been conducted and 23 bodies were buried; women, youths and children who put on black clothes all gathered; Bokkos community was in a mourning mood,” John said.Those buried were 13 people attacked and killed on Sunday night in Kwattas. Two had died on Monday and eight others were killed in different parts of Bokkos together with those who died as a result of fatal injuries at the state hospital.Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command has transferred to Abuja Fulani and community leaders from Bokkos, Mangu, Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas – the epicentre of the mass killing. The Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, who carried out the arrest, was acting on the instruction of Governor Simon Lalong, who ordered him to arrest all Fulani Ardos and community leaders from the affected areas until those responsible for the killings are found.Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, said the community leaders were taken to Abuja yesterday morning for further investigation. “It is true that both Fulani Ardos and community leaders from both sides have been transferred to Abuja for further investigation,” he said.