2023 Presidential Race:Atiku Supporters Threaten To Kill Me..PDP BOT Chairman

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jibrin, yesterday alleged threats to his life over the party’s refusal to endorse an automatic ticket for former Vice President Abubaker Atiku in the 2023 general election...Jibrin, who was visibly agitated during a media briefing, said some unidentified persons visited PDP Secretariat in Abuja, warning him that Atiku should be endorsed for the 2023 Presidential polls or he (Jibrin) should be ready to face the consequences.It will be recalled that Jibrin, at a recent media briefing in Kaduna, said members of the BoT would soon embark on a tour to reconcile governors of Rivers and Bayelsà states, Nyesom Wike and Seriake Dickson over their differences and also begin to look for a suitable 2023 presidential candidate.However, while addressing journalists yesterday, he said, “I have received calls from some people threatening my life for not mentioning that the presidency should be zoned to the North East.“They told me that I am a traitor and that I should have said only Atiku would get the ticket because I said the Supreme Court had already overthrown him (Atiku).“They said I should say Atiku is the man that I want because I am a leader. I have to make consultations with the National Working Committee (NWC), our governors and the National Executive Council (NEC) had to decide.“They should not also forget that the party has a constitution and guidelines which say there must be primary for whoever wants to contest.”Jibrin, who said the party has not decided where the presidential slot should be zoned, pointed out that the party has not even discussed about zoning and wondered why some people are so concerned about the ticket being given to one particular person.“About three people went to Wadata Plaza and demanded to see Munir Yerima. When they were there, Yerima called me saying some people wanted to talk to me, and that they were intermediaries between me and some party men.“They told me on telephone that I have gone astray and if I don’t recant, they would arrange bandits to deal with me wherever I go. So, I told them to go and do whatever they want to do that I’m equal to the task. Then I realised it was only a demonstration, but they may be planning to assassinate me,” he explainedJibrin however, said he had written to the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that the matter is seriously handled, as people could not stand on their own.