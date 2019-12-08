Yuletide: FRSC To Hand Over Drivers Under Influence Of Drugs To NDLEA

Published:

Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Enugu State, Mr. Kalu Ogbonnaya has warned that any driver found to be under the influence of drugs during and after the yuletide will be handed over to the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).Ogbonnaya made the disclosure this weekend, in Nsukka during the flag-off of 2019 FRSC Nsukka Unit ember month sensitisation rally tagged “Road Safety is a state of mind, road traffic crash is an absence of mind, stay alert and stay alive”.He urged the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) to ensure that hard drugs and alcohol were not sold in and around the motor parks.According to him, “The majority of accidents are caused as a result of hard drugs and alcohol taken by drivers before embarking on a journey.“In a bid to ensure accident-free yuletide, the commission will test drivers on the road and anyone under the influence of hard drugs will be handed over to NDLEA.“Drivers should always check their vehicles every morning to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out for any journey,” he said.Kalu who was represented by the Head of Admin and Human Resources department Mr. Tony Uga expressed satisfaction on the synergy between FRSC Nsukka Unit command and security agencies in the area and called for its sustenance.In a remark, the FRSC Nsukka Unit Commander Mr. Shuaibu Bello said the unit had put adequate measures in place to ensure accident-free yuletide.Bello said if drivers and other road users would obey safety tips given to them road accidents would be minimized to the barest minimum since the majority of accidents were as a result of drivers’ carelessness and human errors.Also speaking the Acting Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Council Mr. Cyprian Omeke implored road users to avoid absent-minded to remain alive.“There is no denying the fact that over 80 percent of road accidents are avoidable if drivers are in their right state of mind.“To be a good driver you will not only mind your own business but also the business of other road users.