Yahoo Yahoo Boy Burnt Girlfriend To Death In Lagos Over Alleged Infidelity

Operatives of the Lagos State police command from Iba police station have arrested a 19-year-old man, Orji Ifeanyichukwu Victor, for setting his 24-year-old girlfriend, Alabi Tolani Mariam, ablaze because he suspected that she has another lover.DSP Bala Elkana, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement released to newsmen yesterday. Elkana said the incident took place in Ojo, Lagos, where they both lived in Ifeanyichukwu’s N600,000 per annum apartment.The suspect who resides at G54 Army Post Service Housing Estate, Ojo, Lagos was arrested after setting his girlfriend ablaze on Saturday. The suspect confessed that he used petrol to set the victim ablaze. The victim died during treatment at Igando General Hospital in the early hours of yesterday.“Ifeanyichukwu met the victim on February 28 through a hookup site and she moved into his house in March. He has been into internet fraud, popularly known as ‘Yahoo’ for the past three years where he gets the proceeds for renting the apartment. They have, since then, co-habited as lovers because her parents live apart,” the police spokesman said.He added that Ifeanyichukwu brought Tolani into his house with conditions that she would quit prostitution and stick to him alone. “However, trouble started on Thursday when the victim left home to fix her hair and did not return until the next day.“She also left the house on Friday under the guise of visiting her father, but ended up seeing another man. Ifeanyichukwu got to know on Saturday when she returned by scrolling through her phone and saw her chats, video calls and nude pictures of herself that she sent to her client whom she spent the night with,” Elkana said.He noted that the suspect (Ifeanyichukwu) became angry and used the petrol he kept for his generating set to set her ablaze. “A team of detectives visited the scene and the victim has been taken to General Hospital, Igando, where she was admitted. She, however, died in the early hours of Sunday.“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the immediate transfer of the case to Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba. The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court for murder,” Elkana said.