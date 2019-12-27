Why We Did Not Release El-Zakzaky Alongside Sowore,Dasuki..FG

Published:

The Federal Government has explained why it did not release, alongside Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from custody.





Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser and Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, were released from the custody of the Department of State Services on Tuesday.





The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday said the Federal Government would not want to interfere in the judicial process of the Kaduna State Government handling El-Zakzaky’s case.





The AGF said this in an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC, monitored by our reporter. Malami said:”Henceforth, the Federal Government won’t interfere in a judicial process that is solely responsible for the state government to take charge of…”













