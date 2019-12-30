Why I Used My Girlfriend For Money Rituals....Boyfriend Of Murdered Female LASU Student

Published:

A 23-year-old man, Adeeko Owolabi, has been arrested alongside a self-acclaimed pastor of a white garment church, Segun Philip, (aged 42) over the murder of a final year sociology student of the Lagos State University, Favour Daley-Oladele.The deceased was reported to have left home to an unknown destination since the 8th of December 2019 and has not been seen since then.Consequently, she was reported missing by her parents at the Mowe Police Station.According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Commissioner Of Police, Ogun State Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on receiving the report, the DPO Mowe division, SP Marvis Jayeola, detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the lady.The detectives then went into full scale technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts paid off when the movement of the deceased was traced to a white garment church in Ikoyi-Ile, in Osun State.On getting to the church, the self-acclaimed pastor, was promptly arrested but he informed the detectives that the girl was brought to him by her boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi.The said boyfriend was traced and also apprehended immediately.On interrogation, Adeeko Owolabi, confessed to the police that the deceased was his girlfriend and that he lured her to Ikoyi-Ile where he perfected plans with the so-called pastor Segun Philip to use her for money rituals.He stated further that while the girl was sleeping, the pastor gave him a pestle with which he used to smash her head.According to him, the pastor quickly used a knife to cut off her neck, he ripped open her chest and removed her heart which he used in preparing a concoction for him and his mother to eat.When asked what pushed him to such devilish act, Owolabi explained that things were not going well with his parents financially and when he sought assistance from the pastor, he was asked to bring a human being for that purpose and the available person at that time was his girlfriend.Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation.The CP who described the gruesome murder of the deceased as a superlative degree of wickedness vowed to ensure that all the suspects face the full wrath of the law.