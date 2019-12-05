Why Government Needs To Mobilize The Private-Sector For Sports Development In Nigeria (SPONSORED)

Published:

Governments at all levels should create an environment and infrastructure conducive to encouraging private sector operators to participate in the sports sponsorship to carry out the necessary development. Chief Joseph Okeke, former commissioner for youth and sports development in Anambra, gave his opinion in an interview with the Nigeria News Agency (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

"It is the duty of the government, at the federal, regional and local levels, to offer incentives in the form of sponsorship, exemption, etc." to people, business organizations that promote sports activities. The government must also build sports facilities such as stadiums, indoor gyms, swimming pools, and others at the collection sites. Next, motivated sports philanthropists will move to schools and cities to attract a large number of participants, but without knowing how to start, to showcase their talents," he said.

Okeke said the country was losing huge resources by not producing athletes who would win laurels for us. "Go to our primary and secondary schools, you will see many young talents in training who grow up without anyone encouraging them to play sports.

Athletes offer many benefits, including monetary rewards, fame, scholarships and free international travel, which will make it a known name," he said.

Recall that on November 21, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, pledged to intensify synergies with the private sector for the general development of sports in Nigeria.

The minister announced his promise Thursday in Abuja at the opening of a press conference.

Interdepartmental technical session on the development of the sports industry organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigerian Economic Summits Group (NESG).

He stressed the need for a sports industry led by the private sector to create jobs for young people and boost socio-economic development.

He said: "The general practice is for the private sector to partner with the public sector to exploit the commercial potential of the sports sector. The sector has the economic potential to develop strategies and interventions to guarantee economic growth and prosperity, which guarantees social and community development in all areas."

Dare said the ministry was working with the NESG and relevant ministries to develop a national sports policy document, designed to achieve mutual understanding, vision and goals in the field of sport.

He added that "the inter-ministerial consultation will help develop a new policy aimed at providing quality sports and physical experiences in the development of the nation." Previously, Laoye Jaiyeola, president and CEO of NESG, emphasized the need to consider sport as a viable commercial sector that can generate income and create jobs.

He said that NESG was ready to work closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to reposition the sport for socio-economic development. The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) announced that the two-day technical session on "Positioning sport as a design industry for action" brought together representatives from ministries, departments, and agencies as well as the private sector.

Similarly, the president of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (FBN) Kenneth Minimah has urged private companies to support all three levels of government in the promotion and sponsorship of boxing competitions and boxing tournaments in Nigeria.

Minimah made the call on Friday during a press conference at the Nigeria Series Boxing Season 1 (NBS) seminar at Surulere National Stadium in Lagos. According to him, it is difficult to involve companies in the sponsorship of sports such as boxing.

"Some say it is a dangerous and violent sport and prefer to invest their money in a fun and non-violent sports." Boxing is beautiful, all other sports have their own dangers, not only boxing; but with these experiences when we join, I am sure that companies will want to follow that path.

"All our sponsors are inclined to a sport, everyone wants to sponsor this sport. Little attention is paid to boxing; in the past, great boxers were employed, now these boxers are not paid," he said.





