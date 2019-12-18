Who Is Who In Nigeria Attend Eric Osagie's Book Launch Event (See Pictures)

Published:

Abuja the Political capital of Nigeria was agog during the week when the who is who in Nigeria trooped out in their numbers to honor one of Nigeria's most celebrated Journalist Mr Eric Osagie at the unveiling of his latest book titled "THE BIG INTERVIEWS"Politicians set aside their differences to honor the immediate past Managing Director and Editor In Chief of Sun Newspaper at the well attended event.Amongst the dignatories at the event were Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike,ex Governor of Edo State and immediate past National Chairman of APC Chief Odigie Oyegun,the current National Chairman of APC Adams Oshiomhole,his PDP counterpart Uche Secondus,for Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi,Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper Sam Amuka and a host of other dignatories too many to mention.An over elated Eric Osagie who exclusively spoke to CKN News after the Book launch,said he was overwhelmed by the love shown him.He thanked all those that honored the invitation and those who contributed towards making the event a huge success.