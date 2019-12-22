Veteran Nigerian Artiste Kehinde Lijadu Buried In US (See Pictures)

Published:

Kehinde Lijadu one of the popular Lijadu singing duo that made their mark in the Nigerian music scene in the 70s and 80s have been laid to rest in the United States.Kehinde died in the US where she lived with her sister after a long battle with cancer.Her funeral was attended by family members ,friends and admirersThese are pictures from the funeral serviceThe Lijadu Sisters (born 9 November 1948), Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu were identical twin sisters from Nigeria who were a Nigerian music duet from the mid-1960s to the 1980s. They achieved success in Nigeria and had modest influence in the United StatesShe died on 9th November 2019