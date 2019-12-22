Sunday, 22 December 2019

Veteran Nigerian Artiste Kehinde Lijadu Buried In US (See Pictures)

Published: December 22, 2019
Kehinde Lijadu one of the popular Lijadu singing duo that made their mark in the Nigerian music scene in the 70s and 80s have been laid to rest in the United States.

Kehinde died in the US where she lived with her sister after a long battle with cancer.

Her funeral was attended by family members ,friends and admirers 

These are pictures from the funeral service









The Lijadu Sisters (born 9 November 1948), Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu  were identical twin sisters from Nigeria who were a Nigerian music duet from the mid-1960s to the 1980s. They achieved success in Nigeria and had modest influence in the United States





She died on 9th November 2019

