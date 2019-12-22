Veteran Nigerian Artiste Kehinde Lijadu Buried In US (See Pictures)

Kehinde died in the US where she lived with her sister after a long battle with cancer.
Her funeral was attended by family members ,friends and admirers
These are pictures from the funeral service
The Lijadu Sisters (born 9 November 1948), Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu were identical twin sisters from Nigeria who were a Nigerian music duet from the mid-1960s to the 1980s. They achieved success in Nigeria and had modest influence in the United States
She died on 9th November 2019
