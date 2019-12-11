Uber,Taxify Free To Pick Passengers At Airports...FAAN

Published:

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reacted to reports making the rounds on social media of restricting taxi companies such as Uber and Bolt from picking passengers at airports.On Tuesday, a Twitter user wrote: “So @FAAN_Official has issued a directive via this billboard to state that Uber and Bolt amongst others are not allowed to pick up passengers from the airport.“The fine for this ranges from 10,000 naira. Please be aware.”But, FAAN in a post on its official Twitter page, while responding to outcry on the social media, refuted the announcement making the rounds.FAAN said passengers were free to use whatever means of transportation when they arrive or depart the airports across the country.The agency added that it was not responsible for the billboard with the restriction notice.The post read: “The message did not originate from FAAN.“Uber and taxify are free to drop passengers at our airports.”