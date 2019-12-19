Three Kids Buried Alive In Kaduna

Published:

Three teenagers have died after sand fell and buried them in Rigasa Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The incident created confusion in the community as two other teenagers were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment. A The incident occurred around 3:30 pm on Wednesday.All efforts to rescue the victims, who were buried in the sand, failed. Daily Trust gathered that the five children were trying to dig a hole to remove an iron buried beneath the earth at a construction site. Residents said two of the children died on the spot while the other died few hours after being rescued.