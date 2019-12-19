All efforts to rescue the victims, who were buried in the sand, failed. Daily Trust gathered that the five children were trying to dig a hole to remove an iron buried beneath the earth at a construction site. Residents said two of the children died on the spot while the other died few hours after being rescued.
Three Kids Buried Alive In Kaduna
Published: December 19, 2019
