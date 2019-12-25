Revealed :REA MD Resigned In October,Only To Be Suspended By Minister In December

Published:

Share This

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi, is a victim of victimization by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, Sources have claimed.Mamman, in a statement today (Tuesday), announced the indefinite suspension of Ogunbiyi for some "infractions" in the agency.Describing the minister's indefinite suspension of Ogunbiyi as "needless" and "ruthless", the sources inside the ministry and REA alleged that Mamman is anti gender."Let him come out clean; what are the so-called infractions? Could he be that it was a sin for the REA MD to diligently execute the agency's projects?"From all I know, Mrs. Ogunbiyi's outstanding performance is there for all to see. For the minister to attempt to discredit with the statement he issued is disgraceful. it's not the way to repay a patriot like Ogunbiyi," a reliable source in the know of the politics going in the power ministry and Presidency said.However, it was gathered that Ogunbiyi tendered her resignation on October 7, giving three months' notice.The letter was addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari through the office of the secretary to the government of the federation and the minister of power, minister of state for power, permanent secretary of the power ministry, and the chairman of the REA board was copied.One source in the power ministry said, "You can't suspend someone that has already resigned. The minister is just being silly with the announcement that someone who resigned months ago is now suspended indefinitely."Another source claimed that Ogunbiyi did not report to Mamman but to the minister of state for power, Goddy Jedy Agba."REA reports to the minister of state, not the main minister as shown in the SGF circular," he said.Similarly, some persons close to the goings-on in the ministry described Mamman as a misogynist."The issue here isn't just politics or that of committing an infraction. The man (minister of power) clearly anti gender," one of them stated.