Punch Newspaper To Address Buhari As Major General Henceforth And Not President

Nigeria's highest-selling Newspaper Punch have resorted to henceforth use President Muhammadu Buhari's military rank as Major General rather than President due to what it described as his "Autocracy And Military Style Repression "This was how The Punch announced its decision"As a symbolic demonstration of our protest against autocracy and military-style repression, PUNCH (all our print newspapers, The PUNCH, Saturday PUNCH, Sunday PUNCH, PUNCH Sports Extra, and digital platforms, most especially Punchng.com) will henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s, Major General, and refer to his administration as a regime, until they purge themselves of their insufferable contempt for the rule of law."