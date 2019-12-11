Punch Newspaper's Resolve To Address PMB As General Buhari..Aso Rock Reacts

Published:

Share This

The Presidency has reacted to the Editorial of Punch Newspaper which today stated it will henceforth refer to President Muhammadu Buhari as General Buhari in what it describes as his dictatorial tendenciesThis is the statement from Aso RockANOTHER TESTIMONY TO PRESS FREEDOM IN NIGERIA, BY PRESIDENCYA newspaper says it will henceforth address President Muhammadu Buhari by his military rank of Major General. Nothing untoward in it. It is a rank the President attained by dint of hard work before he retired from the Nigerian Army. And today, constitutionally, he’s also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.All over the world, just as in our country, a large number of retired military officers are now democrats. It does not make those who didn’t pass through military service better democrats than them.Rather than being pejorative, addressing President Buhari by his military rank is another testimony to free speech and freedom of the press, which this administration (or regime, if anyone prefers: it’s a matter of semantics) has pledged to uphold and preserve.Femi AdesinaSpecial Adviser to the President(Media and Publicity)December 11, 2019