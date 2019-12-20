Popular Ibadan Politician Dies In Accident After Makinde's Supreme Court Judgement

Published:

A popular politician in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Yemi Adeniran, has died in an auto crash while returning from Abuja, after witnessing the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Governorship election in Oyo State that affirmed the victory of Seyi Makinde on March 9, governorship poll.Three others involved were, however, said to lucky.They sustained severe injuries in the accident on Thursday.According to a source, Adeniran, a former NANS leader, who left Abuja on a commercial vehicle was already in Adegbayi, a suburb of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital when the accident occurred.Also in the ill-fated vehicle was youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Oyo state, Asiwaju Adekola Adeoye and three others said to be in intensive care at an undisclosed hospital.A source disclosed that the driver of the commercial vehicle had complained that he was weak when he got to Akure, asking to take a short nap.But the deceased was reported to have said he could drive and took over the steering before the incident happened when the tire of the vehicle bust on top speed.A friend of the deceased, who simply identified himself as Comrade Moyor, said: “ The deceased was a NANS National stakeholder and hailed from Fiditi, Oyo, adding that is death was a huge slap to the family of the activist.”The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps Mrs. Uche Chukura, who confirmed the incident, told newsmen that there was no causality at the time of rescuing the victims, adding that the command would get back later.“It is true there was an accident at Adegbayi this morning and our men rescued the victims. As at the time of the incident, there was no causality but I’ll get back to you on Friday when we do our follow up,” she said.