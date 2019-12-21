Police Parades Man That Raped Woman,Beheaded Her 5 Year Old Son In Ibadan

Published:

The Oyo State police command, on Friday paraded a 37-year-old commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada man, Gbenga Oduola, for beheading a five-year-old boy, Opeyemi Fadeyi, and raping his mother, Bosede Jimoh.The state police commissioner, Shina Olukolu who disclosed this at a press conference at the command headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan said the incident occurred on December 9, 2019 at a house at Imeleke Road, Lawal Estate Area of Igboora, the headquarters of Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.Commissioner further said Oduola was among 18 other suspects who were arrested for other offences including impersonation, armed robbery, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of ammunition.