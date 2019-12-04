Police Kill Abia Notorious Armed Robber "Grave"

Published:

CCTV showing Notorious armed robber Samson Nwokocha a.k.a grave with gun

The Police in Abia on Tuesday said they have killed a suspected notorious armed robber identified as Sampson Nwokocha, aka Grave, who had allegedly been terrorising residents of Umuahia and its environs.The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ene Okon, who made this known to newsmen in Umuahia, said Grave was shot dead after a gun battle with his men following a tip.He said that Grave, who was recently released from prison, had been on the watch list of the command following his alleged numerous criminal activities.He said, “It would be recalled that on November 6 and 10, 2019, Nwokocha [Grave] and his gang invaded a hotel and robbed staff and guests.“During the operation, one policeman on duty was shot dead and his rifle stolen.“Also, on November 10, 2019, Nwokocha and his gang robbed attendants and customers at a filling station on Bank Road, Umuahia.“On different occasions, he led a gang that snatched vehicles from their owners within and outside of the capital city at gunpoint.“He also robbed other locations and planned to attack the Correctional Service Centre (Prison) in Umuahia to liberate his mother and other inmates.”(NAN)