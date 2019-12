Published:

A lady who was caught on a video that has gone viral on social media slamming her housemaid on the floor has been arrested by the police.The unidentified lady riding on a blue car was seen on the video pulling the girl who probably is less than 5 years from her after she had mistakenly closed the door after her child.She brought out the girl, lifted her up and smashed her on the hard floor.The story did not end there, she continuously subjected the girl to severe beatings which lasted for several minutes.Another lady was seen in the video pleading with her in Igbo language to have mercy on the poor girl but all the pleading fell on deaf ear as she continued raining blows on her.Law enforcement got her arrested after the video went viral