Police Arrests Robbers That Killed And Threw Cab Drivre's Body Into River In Benin

Published:

Share This

Members of a four-man robbery gang have been arrested for the murder of a cab driver, Oghogho Okunbor, whose corpse was thrown into the Ikpoba River in Benin City, Edo State.The police gave the names of the suspects as Moses Osamudiamen, Chinedu Amah, Chinonso Ozuoro and Emmanuel Obikeze.It was gathered that the gang committed the crime on November 24, 2019.The state Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta, said, “The gang had hired the cab driver, but stabbed him along the way, tied him up and threw his body into the river.“They later used his ATM card to withdraw money from his account and attempted to sell off his Toyota Camry car before nemesis caught up with them.”The CP added that the suspects were arrested as a result of intelligence.According to him, the strategy put in place by the command led to the arrest of several persons involved in kidnapping, rape and other crimes.Lawan said the suspects would be charged soon.