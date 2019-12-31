Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio Set To Hit The Airwaves

Published:

All is now set for the Publishers of Parrot Xtra Magazine and PMParrotng.com to start a radio programme christened ‘Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio’ as from Tuesday, January 7, 2020. It will run from 11 am to 12noon.A statement from the corporate headquarters of the publishing outfit in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State and signed by Olayinka Agboola made it known that the radio programme will hit the airwaves of one of the state’s most vibrant broadcasting outfits, King 103.9 FM Radio, located within the prestigious Premier Hotel, Mokola, Ibadan.Said the statement “We are happy to announce that we have decided to start a radio programme to add to what people have known us for in the past 15 years as Publishers of Parrot Xtra Magazine and PMParrotng.com“The programme, an exclusive creation of Prokonnect Limited, is designed to put smiles on the faces of parents and students, promote high ethics in journalism, give back to the society in positive measures.“The major thrust of the programme is the segment, ‘My Conscience’ that will see us working with Principals and Teachers in Public Schools to identify and select extremely brilliant indigent students that we can offer partial scholarships from our partners and sponsors (made up of corporate bodies and illustrious individuals).Agboola, who has had stints with Eko FM, Ovation Magazine, Thisday Newspaper, Daily Sketch and Nigerian Tribune also volunteered that “in addition to this segment, we also have others like ‘Chat with Mr Parrot’, Events’ Corner’, ‘Social Media Watch’ and others.“We are proud to announce here that we also have a segment that will be dedicated to professionals in the media industry. We will use it to celebrate ourselves – at least, if nobody will celebrate us, we have a right to celebrate ourselves through the segment called ‘Celebrating the Professional’ every week”.The Ibadan-based publisher also used the opportunity to disclose that “all the major radio stations in the South West of Nigeria will have the opportunity of hosting the programme with time. It is our own way of giving back to the society. It will run once a week and will be broadcast in Yoruba and English languages for one hour.”